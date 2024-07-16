Have you watched Descendants: The Rise of Red? The fourth movie in the iconic Descendants franchise a new slew of characters and, of course, new VKs! We at J-14 took it upon ourselves to create a fun way to see which new character matches your vibe — that’s right, astrology. Keep reading to uncover which Descendants: The Rise of Red you are based on your zodiac sign.

“It’s cool that even though it is a new story we’re telling new songs, new characters and it still has that essence from the original films,” Kylie Cantrall, who plays Red in the spinoff, told J-14 in July 2024. “There’s lots of big numbers and lots of action and the costumes are larger than life so I love that we’re bringing back that kind of essence from the originals.”

ICYMI, Descendants: The Rise of Red follows Red (played by Kylie Cantrall), the rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe (Malia Baker), the perfectionist daughter of Cinderella. In order to prevent an impending coup in Auradon, Red must join forces with Chloe to travel in back in time to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

One of the only original VKs to reprise their role was China Anne McClain as Uma, who returned as the new principal of Auradon.

“[China] was so welcoming and so warm towards us — and I think she knew because of the fact that we were telling her about how we were such big fans of her,” Kylie said of the Uma actress, before revealing some of her own advice. “She was just like, ‘Don’t feel that that pressure of feeling like we need to live up to something.'”

“Obviously we’re going to forever have the most special place in our hearts for those original films and we’re just always taking inspiration from them and always nodding to them so yeah it was kind of uplifting hearing that from her,” she added.

Alongside Kylie and Malia, Descendants: The Rise of Red includes a whole slew of new faces, including Ruby Rose Turner as the young Queen of Hearts, Morgan Dudley as a young Cinderella, Dara Reneé as a character named Ulyana, Joshua Colley as young Hook, among many others!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover which Descendants: The Rise of Red you are based on your zodiac sign.

