When it comes to capturing hearts, nothing quite does it like a swoon-worthy fictional man from the creative mind of Sarah J. Maas.

With over 38 million copies of her books sold worldwide, Sarah has solidified her place as a titan in fantasy fiction. Her three blockbuster series—Throne of Glass, A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) and Crescent City—not only redefine the genre but have ignited the meteoric rise of “romantasy,” a captivating blend of romantic fantasy that has surged in popularity.

Given the plethora of amazing (and irresistibly hot) characters within Sarah J. Maas’s universe, we’ve crafted a unique way to determine which one is your soulmate: through your zodiac sign. That’s right—it’s written in the stars! Keep reading to discover yours.

“My fans are a force of nature,” Sarah told Time Magazine in January 2024. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without them.”

On BookTok, the TikTok niche dedicated to readers that wields significant influence in publishing, Sarah’s novels have become a viral sensation. The #ACOTAR hashtag alone has amassed over 8.5 billion views, with fans discussing everything from detailed podcast analyses to fitness challenges, tattoos, and elaborate real-world events inspired by her books.

“I want my readers to come away from my books with the knowledge that they can fight for what matters to them,” she added. “My books have happy endings. They’re supposed to be hopeful.”

Amidst the tapestry of captivating characters that populate Sarah’s universe—each as compelling as they are alluring—we have devised a special journey to help you discover which one might be your soulmate: through the lens of your zodiac sign. Yes, dear reader, your destiny awaits—written in the stars and woven into the fabric of Maas’s enchanting narratives. Keep scrolling to uncover which Sarah J. Maas character is your soulmate!

Aries, Your Soulmate Is: Cassian

Aries, only you can handle the endless energy of this himbo bat boy. One of the most powerful beings in the ACOTAR universe, Cassian serves as the general commander of the Night Court’s armies, and has made quite the reputation for himself as a force on the battlefield. Whether he’s fighting war battles or drunkenly getting into trouble with his friends, he puts his absolute all into everything he does.

Taurus, Your Soulmate Is: Chaol

As the unwavering Captain of the Royal Guard in Throne of Glass, he’s fiercely loyal to his friends and allies. Though his loyalty can sometimes lead him astray, underneath his stoic exterior lies a sweet and kind-hearted soul waiting to be discovered.

Gemini, Your Soulmate Is: Dorian Havilliard

Dorian Havilliard was once a superficial heartbreaker under his father’s control. But he transformed into a compassionate leader later on, standing up against injustice and protecting his friends with loyalty. Gemini individuals would appreciate Dorian’s curious mind, adaptability, and assertive yet compassionate nature, making them a compatible match for his adventurous spirit.

Cancer, Your Soulmate Is: Azriel

Azriel is a mysterious Shadowsinger known for his quiet, observant nature and deep loyalty to his chosen family. Despite his guarded demeanor, he has a gentle and protective heart, shaped by a tragic past that has left him cautious with trust. Cancer individuals, with their nurturing and intuitive qualities, would find a natural connection with Azriel’s loyalty and emotional depth, forming strong bonds based on mutual understanding and empathy.

Leos, Your Soulmate Is: Hunt Athalar

Hunt is a formidable and focused figure, shaped by a life of hardship and conflict. Known as “the Umbra Mortis,” his imposing demeanor and lethal skills command respect. Despite his tough exterior, he harbors deep self-loathing due to past traumas and enslavement. Leos would admire Hunt’s strength, courage, and unwavering loyalty to those he cares about. His snarky humor emerges around close friends, revealing a more caring and protective side that aligns with Leo’s traits of loyalty and generosity.

Virgos, Your Soulmate Is: Rhysand

Rhysand is a charismatic and confident figure with a dark, mysterious aura and a sharp sense of humor. Despite his outward arrogance and skill in manipulation, he harbors a kind and humble heart, fiercely protective of those he loves, especially Feyre and his Court of Dreams. Virgos would admire Rhysand’s complexity and dedication, appreciating his ability to balance charm with genuine loyalty and deep emotional investment in his relationships.

Libras, Your Soulmate Is: Lucien

Lucien is clever, witty, and fiercely loyal, though he carries emotional scars from past abuse. Despite his charismatic exterior, he deeply cares for his loved ones and remains steadfastly loyal to them. Libras would appreciate Lucien’s perceptiveness and loyalty, forming a harmonious bond based on mutual understanding and support.

Scorpios, Your Soulmate Is: Lorcan

Lorcan is a fierce warrior known for his cunning and strength. While he starts out preferring solitude, his heart softens when he meets Elide, revealing a protective and loyal side. Scorpios would appreciate Lorcan’s intense loyalty and depth, understanding his guarded nature and the depth of his emotions. His journey from solitude to love resonates with Scorpios’ passion and complexity, creating a bond built on understanding and deep connection.

Sagittarius, Your Soulmate Is: Ruhn Danaan

Ruhn is a witty and protective soul, deeply loyal to his friends and especially to his sister, Bryce. He’s kind-hearted, compassionate towards his mother and three sprites he cares for. Rejecting traditional Fae beliefs and political hierarchies, Ruhn rebels against injustice, despite his family’s wealth. Although trained as a lethal warrior, he finds solace in his Starborn power. Sagittarians would admire Ruhn’s adventurous spirit, independent mindset, and commitment to justice, forming a bond rooted in shared values of freedom and authenticity.

Capricorn, Your Soulmate Is: Rowan

Rowan starts off distant and aloof, but warms up to Aelin as he learns about her past, becoming caring and protective. Capricorns would admire Rowan’s unwavering loyalty and strength, seeing in him a reflection of their own determination and commitment to those they care about.

Aquarius, Your Soulmate Is: Sam Cortland

Sam, despite his role as an assassin, had a strong moral compass shaped by the tragic loss of his mother to a jealous client. He showed deep sympathy for slaves and courtesans, particularly children, refusing to engage in exploitation. Aquarians would admire Sam’s compassion, integrity, and dedication to justice, finding a natural connection based on shared values of humanitarianism and empathy.

Pisces, Your Soulmate Is: Ithan Holstrom

Ithan, once a charismatic sunball star, transformed into a devoted warrior after his brother’s death. Admired for his integrity and loyalty by Naomi, Pisces would appreciate his journey from charm to depth, finding in him a match for their compassionate and imaginative spirit, united by a shared sense of fairness and genuine connection. Also, he needs someone wise by his side so he doesn’t feel so alone!

