Addison Rae skyrocketed into the spotlight following her claim to fame on TikTok, and her family was right there with her.

The budding actress grew up in Louisiana before moving to California once she started to blow up online. Other than her dance videos and beauty-focused content, fans were quick to see that Addison and her mom, Sheri Easterling, had a close-knit bond. The Item Beauty founder has also spoken in various interviews about the ongoing support she receives from her family as her fame continues to rise.

“They’re here. They’re supporting me. They love me,” Addison told Entertainment Tonight in September 2020 of her family. “I’ve done so many great things in such a short amount of time, and I think it’s just always about stepping back, appreciating everything you have and everything you receive. And really just thanking everyone around you and appreciating them and their time too.”

Who Are Addison Rae’s Brothers?

Addison has two younger brothers, Enzo and Lucas Lopez. Just like their older sister, the boys are gearing up to become huge stars.

Enzo, who was born on November 16, 2007, already has an acting role under his belt as PK in the web series Chicken Girls. Lucas was born on September 24, 2013, and is often seen in Addison and her family’s social media content.

Who Are Addison Rae’s Parents?

Sheri — otherwise know as Sheri Nicole — is an internet star in her own right. She’s since gained her own following on TikTok and even cohosted the “Mama Knows Best” podcast alongside Addison.

“I just always want her to be grateful and thankful,” Sheri told ET of her daughter’s fame. “That’s very important to me.”

Addison’s dad, Monty Lopez is a businessman who has his own social media presence. He made headlines in July 2022 for allegedly cheating on Sheri who, for her part, spoke out about the situation in a social media statement.

“Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved,” she shared via Instagram Stories amid the claims. “I will be OK. My biggest concern is -and always will be- my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them. My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be OK.”

