Not only is Billie Eilish a major star, but she also appears to be a model friend! Since skyrocketing to stardom, the “Bad Guy” songstress had racked up an inner circle that includes a few well-known names.

Prior to becoming famous, the California native was, quite possibly, the biggest Justin Bieber fan ever.

“I care about him more than anybody in my life,” Billie said during an episode of the Canadian crooner’s YouTube docuseries Seasons in February 2020. “Anything he makes at all, I’m excited about. I don’t care if he pooped and put it on a plate and put that in the store. I’m excited. Anything that Justin makes, I’m like ready to go.”

The duo first met at Coachella in April 2019. At the time, they were both in the music festival’s VIP area and Justin stood staring at Billie, who started freaking out. Eventually, the two hugged and have been friends since.

“If she ever needs me, I’m going to be here for her, but yeah, just protecting those moments because people take for granted encounters,” Justin said during a February 2020 interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “I just want to protect her, you know? I don’t want her to lose it, I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody. So, if she ever needs me, I’m just a call away.”

Over the years, they’ve continued to gush over each other in various interviews with Billie going as far as to call Justin “a good friend of mine.”

“He, you know, has been so helpful for me, in terms of just, like, dealing with fame,” the “Happier Than Ever” songstress told SiriusXM Hits 1’s Morning Mash Up in July 2021. “And he’ll call me sometimes and just say stuff that makes me just feel heard, and like there’s somebody else that goes through the same stuff. So it’s really nice to have him.”

Another major star who has become close to Billie throughout their fame is Miley Cyrus.

“There are always new emerging artists that are super interesting,” the Hannah Montana alum told British Vogue in June 2021. “I love Billie Eilish. I think she’s just the coolest. I love her, her messaging. I’d love to work with her.”

