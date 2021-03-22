Aside from Demi Lovato, some of the former Disney Channel star’s closest friends are also featured in her upcoming four-part Dancing With the Devil documentary, which is set to premiere with two episodes on YouTube on Tuesday, March 23.

Dani Vitale, Matthew Scott Montgomery and Sirah and former assistant Jordan Jackson all discuss Demi and her past in the series. Despite being extremely close to all of them, the singer was able to keep her past struggles hidden. “None of my friends know what I was using. I kept it hidden from everyone,” the Sonny With a Chance alum told viewers, per Us Weekly. “That was one thing I was very good at — hiding the fact that I was addicted to crack and heroin.”

While reflecting on her 2018 overdose, Demi’s friends and family helped create a full picture of what actually happened. The actress’ OD occurred after celebrating her best friend Dani’s birthday with a few others. They were all at Demi’s house before going home. “When I was leaving the house, she was, like, waving. I felt a little odd. I was just like, ‘Wow, that was a really nice night. Why do I feel like I should have stayed?'” Dani said in the documentary. “I’m like ‘No, she’s a grown-up girl.’ In my mind, I’m, like, ‘What is she gonna do? She’s gonna go to bed.'”

Instead, Demi called her dealer and the next morning her then-assistant Jordan found her “naked” and “blue.”

“It was really dark and cold in her room. I kinda got chills, honestly. I thought that she was just drunk or hungover,” Jordan remembered, noting that she thought Demi was dead. “I started to nudge her a little bit, like, let’s get up now, it’s time to go. She wasn’t really moving, she was, like, drooling.”

Matthew, for his part, recalled Demi saying, “I can’t see, I can’t see anything,” a moment shown in the Dancing With the Devil trailer. Elsewhere in the documentary, it’s revealed that she was “legally blind” after waking up in the hospital.

The former Disney Channel star’s sisters Dallas Lovato and Madison De La Garza, mom Dianna De La Garza and stepdad Eddie de la Garza are also set to help tell Demi’s story with appearances in the documentary. Scroll through our gallery to meet all of the “Skyscraper” singer’s family members and friends featured in Dancing With the Devil.

