If you’re a fan of celebrity news (hence why you’re reading this), you’ve probably noticed a Culpo sister or two. The three sisters, which include Sophia, Olivia and Aurora, have been all over the headlines since launching their TLC reality show The Culpo Sisters in 2022. But, who exactly are they?

Keep reading to learn more about the famous sisters!

How Did The Culpo Sisters Get Famous?

Their fame actually began with Olivia, who won Miss USA and Miss Universe in 2012, and went on to launch a career in modeling, acting and fashion design. Through her high-profile relationships and entrepreneurial endeavors, she’s since solidified her stardom and her family’s.

In 2022, the former pageant queen brought her entire family — including her parents, brothers and sisters — into the spotlight with their new TLC series titled The Culpo Sisters.

Who Is Olivia Culpo?

Olivia, 32, is the second oldest Culpo sister, and is best known for her Miss USA and Miss Universe 2012 wins. She later went on to become a social media influencer, collaborating with major beauty and fashion brands like L’Oréal, Kipling, and Uberliss. She graced the cover of the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, appeared on the reality show Model Squad and acted in films such as The Other Woman, I Feel Pretty, Reprisal and Venus as a Boy.

In August 2017, her and her family opened a restaurant in Rhode Island. Recently, in 2023, she competed as “UFO” on season nine of The Masked Singer, before being eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Olivia tied the knot with NFL running back Christian McCaffrey in June 2024, in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. They started dating in 2019, and their engagement was announced in April 2023.

Previously to that, she was in several relationships with stars such as Tim Tebow, Zedd and Nick Jonas, the latter of whom she dated from 2013 to 2015. Fun fact: his song “Jealous” was actually inspired by her!

Who Is Aurora Culpo?

Aurora, 35, is the eldest among the Culpo sisters and second eldest of the Culpo siblings. Before venturing into social media, she dedicated many years to behavior analysis and special education following her studies at Fairfield University in Connecticut.

She later relocated to the west coast with her sisters, all of whom now reside in California. Like Olivia and Sophia, Aurora has established herself as a prominent beauty and fashion social media influencer, transitioning into this career after starting a family of her own.

Aurora is the only Culpo sister with children, and is the mother of two: her son Remi Berkeley and daughter Solei Marie, whom she shares with estranged husband Michael “Mikey” Bortone. They were married for three years before Aurora filed for divorce in April 2023.

Who Is Sophia Culpo?

Sophia, 27, is the youngest among the Culpo siblings, and is known as the family’s “peacemaker.” Following in her older sisters’ footsteps, Sophia has carved out a career in the fashion and beauty industry. Apart from modeling, she collaborates with various brands and engages her sizable social media following in promoting them.

You may recognize her name from her two-year relationship with NFL star Braxton Berrios, who is currently dating Alix Earle. The couple broke up in March 2023, with allegations of infidelity being cited as the reason for the split.

She’s currently dating a comedian named Michael Stevens.

