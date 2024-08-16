Kira Kosarin is stepping into Point Place! The 26-year-old actress is joining the cast of That ’90s Show for its upcoming Part 3, and fans are buzzing about her exciting new role. Keep reading for everything we know!

Who Is Kira Kosarin Playing in ‘That ’90s Show’?

Kosarin will be portraying Betsy Kelso, a character originally introduced in the seventh season of That ’70s Show.

Betsy is the older half-sister of Jay Kelso, played by Mace Coronel. Jay is the son of Kelso and Brooke Rockwell, the latter of whom was originally portrayed by Shannon Elizabeth.

Kira shared her enthusiasm about the role on Instagram, posting, “baby Betsy Kelso’s come a long way…” along with a nostalgic photo of her character and a throwback to her TV parents.

When Does ‘That ’90s Show’ Part 3 Get Released?

Mark your calendars! *That ’90s Show* Part 3 is set to premiere next Thursday, August 22, on Netflix. This new batch of episodes promises more nostalgia and drama as it picks up in the summer of 1996.

Leia Forman, played by Callie Haverda, returns to Point Place to spend another season with her friends and grandparents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith).

The new season kicks off with Red and Kitty discovering a gaping hole in their kitchen wall after returning from Paris. But that’s just the start of Leia’s challenges. With new relationships budding, old ones evolving, and past dramas resurfacing, Leia faces a tumultuous summer as she prepares to leave Point Place once again—this time, not without a fight.

Joining the fun are Ashley Aufderheide, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Maxwell Acee Donovan, with guest appearances from Don Stark, Laura Prepon, Andrea Anders, Anthony Turpel, Kevin Smith, Seth Green, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Jim Rash and Jason Mewes.

Kira Kosarin’s Exciting New Projects

In addition to her role in That ’90s Show, Kira is also gearing up for a new adventure on Nickelodeon. Best known for her role as Phoebe in The Thundermans, Kira will reprise her role in an upcoming spinoff series!

Announced on May 16, 2024, the spinoff will see Phoebe and Max (Jack Griffo) handling a new threat in the seaside town of Secret Shores, with their younger sister Chloe (Maya Le Clark) developing her superhero skills.

Kira expressed her excitement about the spinoff on Instagram: “We’re so excited to continue the Thundermans story in a brand new spin-off series. This is all thanks to the amazing response to the movie earlier this year, so a huge THANK YOU to everyone who watched and shared and showed their support. We did it! Woo hoo!”

