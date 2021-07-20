He’s taking over the music world! Alexander James Rodriguez is the up-and-coming artist that everyone should listen to.

Making his musical debut at the age of 12 with the single, “My Crew,” Alexander has come a long way! In May 2021, he released the epic summer bop, “California,” which will totally have fans rocking out all year long. “I would love it if people heard the song and really embraced it as their ‘California anthem.’ It’s been a hot minute since the state of California had a song that really celebrated the state,” Alexander told Celeb Secrets following the song’s release. “I’d love for people to tap their toes and feel compelled to visit California, or if they live here already, get outside and explore. Like a staycation — there is so much to see and do in California, and have I mentioned the great weather?!”

Not to mention, Alexander has also released a clothing line to go along with the song’s release. The two-piece collection features a cropped hoodie and long-sleeved T-shirt. Proceeds from each purchase go directly to No Kid Hungry, an organization that works to end childhood hunger.

“I want to do what I can for my community,” he told Chill Out Radio. “I had no idea I was walking amongst children my own age, and younger, at school who are going hungry every day, which is why it was important to me to try and help. I have created two fun limited edition pieces of clothing, inspired by my song ‘California,’ with profits going to No Kid Hungry.”

The British rising star may already have a few songs, and clothing line, under his belt — including “Your Smile,” “We Are” and more — but he has more music in the works. That’s not all! Alexander is also an actor with a role in the animated series Bee and Puppycat.

“I booked the voiceover for Cardmon back in 2013,” he also told Celeb Secrets. “I was 6, nearly 7 years old. I have been the purple haired landlord ever since — even through my voice [has changed]. Now, the show is headed to Netflix which is really exciting, and I am able to still voice the character, which is almost unheard of as I am now 13.”

While chatting about his time on the series, the actors also teased that there’s more acting roles where that came from! Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Alexander.

