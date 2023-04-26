Anna Cathcart is *that* girl. The actress, who played Kitty Covey in Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, is set to reprise her role in the spinoff following her character, titled XO, Kitty. Keep reading to meet the actress and see details on her life.

Who Is Anna Cathcart?

The Netflix actress, 19, is a Canadian actress who has starred in a handful of projects outside of To All the Boys, including Odd Squad, for which she won a Canadian Screen Award, and playing Dizzy Tremaine in the Disney Channel films Descendants 2 and Descendants 3. She also starred as Zoe Valentine in the Brat web series of the same name.

What Is ‘XO, Kitty’ About?

ICYMI, To All the Boys was a Netflix movie trilogy based off of the book series written by Jenny Han, and followed Lara Jean (played by Lana Condor) and her love story with Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo).

XO, Kitty will follow Anna’s character, Lara Jean’s younger sister Kitty, the teen matchmaker who moves to Seoul, South Korea, to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend named Dae (Choi Min-young). But, the teen soon finds out that “relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

“There are so many things I want to tell everybody,” the actress told J-14 of the show in August 2022. “I just want to share the whole story and want people to watch it. I’m also just dying to see it, because I haven’t seen any cuts of it yet. So, I’m just like dying to see anything.”

Anna added, “Kitty is in high school now. It’s a very different time of her life, because we’ve seen her in middle school when [it’s] the dynamic of her as a little sister and her with her family and in her house. Now, it’s her dynamic with the world and with her friends and her path. So, it’s definitely a very different environment that we’ve never seen Kitty before.”

Obviously, the show takes place To All the Boys universe, however, “a lot of time has passed” since Lara Jean’s (Lana Condor) story ended and Kitty’s begins.

“She’s just in a very different stage, but she goes to Korea for boarding school. So, that’s the main thing I can share,” Anna explained to J-14. “Most things past that, I can’t really say too much. But year, it’s her adventure in Korea and her adventure of just figuring out who she is in high school.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.