Bailey Sok may be on the road to becoming one of the most successful K-pop stars of all time. The renowned Korean-American dancer is only 20 years old, and has already choreographed for K-pop stars like Taemin, aespa and Red Velvet. On top of that, she is rumored to make her very own debut under The Black Label’s upcoming girl group, MEOVV, very soon.

Who Is Bailey Sok?

Born on February 24, 2004 (an Aquarius!) in Placentia, Orange County, California, Bailey is a highly accomplished American professional dancer and choreographer.

Growing up in a family with a strong cultural and artistic background — her mother was crowned Miss Korea— Bailey was introduced to dance at a very young age. Influenced by her sisters, who were also involved in the art, Bailey began dancing at just two-and-a-half years old. Her early training included classical dance forms like jazz, ballet, and tap, and by the age of five, she was attending summer intensives in Los Angeles taught by renowned choreographer Matt Steffanina.

Bailey’s dance journey quickly progressed from local competitions to broader fame. By age six, she was participating in dance competitions, and by age ten, she had transitioned to hip-hop.

Her viral dance videos, especially those from the KAR Dance Competition, gained widespread attention on YouTube, and her popularity continued to grow on TikTok. Bailey’s notable performances include competing on America’s Got Talent as part of the all-girl dance group Buns & Roses and showcasing her talent on NBC’s World of Dance Season 4, where she partnered with Kida the Great.

By the time she was 14 years old, Bailey was not only performing but also teaching dance classes across the globe, from the United States to countries such as Australia, France, Japan, Korea and Poland.

She has danced alongside high-profile artists including Janet Jackson, Jason Derulo and Marshmello. Her choreography credits include work with K-pop groups such as Red Velvet for their single “Psycho,” as well as contributions to Taemin‘s “Idea,” SHINee’s “Don’t Call Me,” Aespa’s “Savage” and EXO’s Kai’s “Peaches.” In 2019, she also worked on the choreography for K/DA’s “Pop/Stars,” a virtual K-pop girl group from League of Legends.

Is Bailey Sok In The Black Label’s Girl Group MEOVV?

There is considerable speculation that Bailey may be joining MEOVV, The Black Label’s first girl group.

MEOVV’s debut is highly anticipated, and the excitement around this new group has fueled numerous rumors as to who’s in it. While the official lineup has confirmed members ELLA, GAWON, SOOIN and ANNA, Bailey’s name has emerged in discussions about potential members due to her impressive choreography credentials and extensive experience in the dance world.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed yet, fans are hoping to see Bailey’s debut very soon.

