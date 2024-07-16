As Benson Boone climbs the music charts, fans are wondering more about the “Beautiful Things” singer — including details inside his love life. The 22-year-old is actually off the market, and you may recognize his girlfriend from a short film or two! Keep reading to learn more about Maggie Thurmon.

Who Is Maggie Thurmon?

Maggie, 22, is a rising American actress, internet and podcast star.

Born on June 10, 2002, in Atlanta, Georgia, Maggie has been making waves since high school. Her journey began as a Hollister brand ambassador, but it was her TikTok dance videos with her dad that really stole hearts and sparked her viral fame.

In 2020, after graduating high school, Maggie dove into podcasting alongside her father, Dan Thurmon, a renowned speaker and performer. She’s also nabbed roles in short films such as The Candy Shop, Tip-Off, The Fallout Shelter, Lemon Made, Summer of Charlie, Jump and Reset.

In 2023, Maggie snagged a starring role as Zoey Wallace in the rom-com The Other Zoey, alongside huge stars like Josephine Langford, Drew Starkey and Archie Renaux.

When Did Benson Boone and Maggie Thurmon Start Dating?

Maggie and Benson have been linked since 2024, though the exact start of their relationship remains a mystery.

In a February 14, 2024 interview with Billboard, Benson explained that his hit love song, “Beautiful Things,” was inspired by a recent romance.

“It was inspired by a relationship that I had just gotten into — for the first time in my life, I felt like I was extremely out of control of the way this relationship would turn out,” he revealed. “Meaning like, in the past, I feel like I’ve always known that I could be the one to end a relationship. This one felt very different. It was the first time that I’d really been actually, genuinely terrified to lose something.”

The couple was seen seated side by side at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024, and the lovebirds officially confirmed their relationship on social media a few months later.

On June 5, 2024, Maggie posted a video to her Instagram of the pair holding hands. Benson commented underneath the post, writing: “The first pic…wow. Perfect.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.