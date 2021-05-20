From model to momma! KJ Apa announced in May 2021 that he and girlfriend Clara Berry were expecting their first baby together.

The Riverdale star uploaded a photo to Instagram taken by costar Hart Denton in which he and Clara were sitting together on the couch. Fans were quick to notice that the actor’s other half was sporting a growing baby belly, and words of congratulations started pouring in.

Clara, for her part, shared her own baby bump photos to Instagram and tagged the CW star. In the comments section, KJ wrote, “She’s pregnant btw.”

She was quick to comment back, writing, “We are,” alongside a heart emoji.

Although it’s unclear exactly when the duo started dating, KJ teased that he was off the market during a December 2019 WIRED “Autocomplete Interview” by telling viewers, ““KJ Apa is doing great, he’s very much in love right now.”

The couple went Instagram official in February 2020. At the time, the Songbird star cuddled up to Clara in a since-deleted photo alongside the caption, “Coup de foudre.” This translates to “love at first sight.”

While the pair has kept their relationship off social media for the most part, they do post the rare photo with each other. When celebrating Clara’s birthday in December 2020, the red-headed star shared an Instagram Stories selfie of them hugging. “Happy birthday my love,” he captioned the picture.

When it comes to Clara’s Instagram account, it’s full of her modeling shots, which have tons of loving comments from KJ. In January 2021, she did reflect on her past year with the Hollywood star. “This year with you baby was unreal. I love you unconditionally, without control and with all my heart,” Clara wrote. In the photo, the duo looked into each other’s eyes while KJ held onto Clara’s leg.

When talking about his love life during an interview with Seventeen from April 2018, KJ said, “I don’t think it matters whether you’re looking for a relationship or not — it’s not for us to decide when we meet the love of our lives.”

Prior to his relationship with Clara, the actor also appeared on AM to DM in October 2018 and told fans that he was waiting for “the right time, right girl” to get in a relationship. “I don’t know how much I have to offer to someone right now,” he added. From the look of it, he sure did find the right person!

Scroll through our gallery to meet KJ’s pregnant girlfriend Clara.

