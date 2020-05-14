The entire world is mourning the tragic loss of Corey La Barrie after the beloved YouTuber was killed in a car crash on Sunday, May 10.

According to People Magazine, the fatal accident occurred just after 9:30 P.M. in the Valley Village area of Los Angeles, when “a 2020 McLaren 600LT was traveling eastbound on Huston Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. Driver then ran off the road and collided with a stop sign and a tree on the northeast corner of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue.” Corey was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the police said. The driver, Ink Master‘s Daniel Silva, has been arrested for murder. It’s been reported that he was intoxicated during the time of the crash.

But who exactly was the social media star? How old was he at the time of his sad passing? Where was he from? What was he most famous for and which YouTubers was he close with? We rounded up everything you need to know about the late influencer. One thing’s for sure — he will never be forgotten.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything you need to know about Corey.

