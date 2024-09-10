Dylan O’Brien has been rumored to be dating Rachael Lange since early 2023, and fans are wondering who exactly the model is. Keep reading to learn more about Dylan’s rumored girlfriend.

The Teen Wolf star, 33, first sparked dating rumors with the model, 26, after being spotted holding hands at Paris Fashion Week in January 2023, and the two have since been spotted together a handful of other times.

Neither of them has spoken publicly about their relationship, and things seemed to quiet down for awhile until July 2024, when Rachael posted a series of Instagram photos from her vacation in Tokyo, Japan, including one of Dylan holding three pigs and another of the two posed for a selfie on the street. So it looks like they’re still going strong!

Prior to Rachael, the Saturday Night actor has been romantically linked to a ton of Hollywood stars.

In December 2022, he sparked relationship speculation with Selena Gomez when a Deux Moi tipster shared a photo of them out and about in New York City together on what appeared to be a date. Months prior, a separate Deux Moi post showed Dylan walking around the Big Apple with Sabrina Carpenter in September 2022.

It’s unclear where his relationship status stood with either star as they never spoke about their relationship publicly.

The Maze Runner star did, however, date A Dog’s Purpose star Britt Robertson for six years. They kicked off their long-term romance after meeting on set of the 2012 movie The First Time and J-14 confirmed the news of their split in December 2018.

Scroll through our gallery to learn more about Rachael:

She’s from Texas

While Rachael is now based in New York but has lived in various places, including Los Angeles. Originally from Texas, she mentioned her roots on Dreamer’s Delicate “About” page and in a TikTok.

She’s a model

Rachael is a model, represented by the New York City branch of the prestigious Elite modeling agency. She has over 170,000 followers on Instagram, where she frequently shares her work and notable collaborations with brands such as Ed Hardy, SKIMSNumero Berlin and SKIMS.

She has her own clothing line

She’s launched her own sustainable brand called Dreamer’s Delicates, which offers underwear, skirts and more. Her clothing brand’s mission statement states: “Dreamers believes in sustainable and ethical production. Not only is each piece made entirely out of sustainable organic cotton and EcoVero, they are also adorned with deadstock and vintage embellishments, making each collection unique and one-of-a-kind.”

She’s a Capricorn

Rachael was probably used to getting both birthday and Christmas gifts growing up! She was born on December 25, 1997, making her a Capricorn.

She’s a photogapher

She has her own Instagram page called the_disposable_diaries, where she posts daily photos and videos of her life on her film camera.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.