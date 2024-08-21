Get ready to hear the name Ella Gross, as she’s about to be the new face of K-pop.

The American-Korean singer is the first member of MEOVV, The Black Label’s first girl group, to be revealed — and she’s already super famous, even coined “BLACKPINK Jennie‘s little sister.” Keep reading to learn more about Ella.

Who Is Ella Gross?

Born December 1, 2008 (a Sagittarius!), Ella is from Los Angeles, California. She’s modeled for companies such as Abercrombie, Zara, H&M and Gap, she began appearing in the TV series Heathers as young Betty in 2018 and starred in Malibu Rescue in 2019. As of 2024, she has amassed over 4 million followers on Instagram.

Ella first garnered attention in 2018, when she joined YG Entertainment’s sub-label, The Black Label, as a trainee at the tender age of 10.

Her striking resemblance to BLACKPINK’s Jennie led fans and media to dub her Jennie’s “little sister,” a nickname that has stuck and fueled interest in her journey.

As speculation about MEOVV’s lineup grew in 2024, it was clear that Ella would be a key figure in the group. On August 21, The Black Label finally confirmed fans’ suspicions and released a teaser for MEOVV which included Ella.

When Are MEOVV Debuting?

The anticipation surrounding MEOVV’s debut is palpable, with fans and industry insiders eagerly awaiting more details. MEOVV marks The Black Label’s first girl group launch since its inception in 2016, making this debut a significant milestone. While the exact date of MEOVV’s debut remains under wraps, The Black Label has hinted that something major is coming soon, with the group’s launch expected in the latter half of the year.

The excitement extends beyond Ella Gross. The group, rumored to consist of five members, including Bailey Sok, known for her impressive choreography skills, and Chloe (or Lee Gawon), a former YG Entertainment trainee with modeling experience. These names, along with Ella, have sparked considerable buzz about MEOVV’s potential.

The group’s name, MEOVV, hints at a dynamic and forward-thinking concept, especially with the trademark application for “MÈOVV” suggesting a pronunciation akin to “Move.”

As MEOVV prepares to make its grand entrance, all eyes are on Ella and her transformation from a young trainee to a leading idol. With her early start and growing fan base, Ella is set to be a standout figure in the group, drawing considerable attention and setting the stage for MEOVV’s debut!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.