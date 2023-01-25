Rekindled love? Harry Styles was spotted reuniting with his rumored high school girlfriend, Ellis Calcutt, two months after his split from ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde. So, is the “Watermelon Sugar” artist dating his old flame again?

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Harry and Ellis’ relationship!

Are Harry Styles and Ellis Calcutt Dating?

On January 24, the “As It Was” crooner was photographed walking alongside Ellis in London after grabbing coffee together, according to pictures obtained by J-14. The duo kept things casual, as Harry wore a black puffer coat with matching pants, sunglasses and white running shoes, whereas Ellis donned a bright green beanie, a long black overcoat, jeans and a pair of white sneakers.

While they seemed to enjoy their outing together, the duo did not show any PDA. Also, it appears that Ellis may still be in a relationship with another man, whose name she has not revealed, according to her Instagram account.

In March 2022, Ellis hinted that she and her beau got engaged, as she included a diamond ring emoji in her caption, while several of her followers commented, “Congratulations” to celebrate the happy couple.

The last Instagram image Ellis has with her apparent fiancé was in June 2022.

Harry also follows Ellis on Instagram.

When Did Harry Styles and Ellis Calcutt Date?

The pair reportedly dated from 2012 and 2013. However, they have not publicly commented on the status of their former relationship.

In October 2012, though, Ellis wrote a cheeky tweet while tagging Harry, writing, “Fly your booty up to Glasgow. I’ll buy you a kilt, whisky and a disgusting amount of haggis. Don’t make me come and get you.”

In response, Harry tweeted, “Ohh heyyyyy there [sic]! You’re so far! I love haggis.”

Why Did Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Split?

In November 2022, Life & Style confirmed that the Don’t Worry Darling costars decided to take a break from their romance after nearly two years of dating.

“Harry and Olivia were on the rocks for weeks before the split,” a source revealed to Life & Style. “They actually broke up for a bit in the summer, and then got back together again. After that, their relationship was very on/off. They spent weeks apart at a time, and in the end, they figured it just wasn’t working.”

Despite their split, the insider noted that the former couple are “still friends.”

Their split came amid rumors that the former pair were seemingly at odds with one another toward the end of the Don’t Worry Darling press tour in September 2022. On one occasion, Harry was seen sitting next to castmate Chris Pine but not speaking to his then-girlfriend.

What Has Harry Styles Said About Dating Olivia Wilde?

Harry typically avoided going into detail about his former relationship with the director. However, he praised the Tron: Legacy star for her work on Don’t Worry Darling in an August 2022 interview with Variety.

“As a director, Olivia is incredibly focused,” the One Direction alum noted. “She communicated what she was looking for from the cast with both clarity and respect. I think transitioning from acting into directing has made her a director who knows how to get the best out of everyone.”

For Olivia’s part, she briefly mentioned her relationship with Harry in the same interview, explaining why they wanted to keep it out of the public eye.

“I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena,” she began. “We both go out of our way to protect our relationship; I think it’s out of experience, but also just out of deep love.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.