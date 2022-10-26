Harry Styles stole our hearts (once again) by playing Tom Burgess, a closeted policeman, in the period film My Policeman. The movie premiered in theaterson October 21, 2022 — but we’re dying to know more about his costar, Emma Corrin​, who played his wife! Keep reading for everything we know about the actor.

Who Is Emma Corrin?

Emma, who uses they/them pronouns, is most well-known for their role on season 4 of Netflix’s The Crown, where they played Princess Diana. In 2020, Emma won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama for their role in the Netflix series and was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Additionally, Emma starred in Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre’s adaptation of Lady Chatterley’s Lover which premiered on Netflix in September 2022.

The Crown actor, 26, got candid about gender fluidity in an interview with Vogue in July 2022 “I feel much more seen when I’m referred to as ‘they,’ but my closest friends, they will call me ‘she,’ and I don’t mind, because I know they know me,” Emma explained.

“In my mind, gender just isn’t something that feels fixed,” they continued, “and I don’t know if it ever will be; there might always be some fluidity there for me.”

Who Does Emma Corrin Play in My Policeman?

In My Policeman, Emma plays Marion, the third party to a love affair between a policeman and a museum curator played by Harry and David Dawson, respectively.

“I remember struggling with having to wear bras in Chatterley and as Marion, but it’s quite difficult, because I’m not Emma, right? I’m an actor, and I have a job to do,” they told Vogue, noting that working with a queer costume designed **DESIGNER on the set of My Policeman was a comfort. “My dresser and I really had a laugh about me putting on these 1960s bras.”

Emma spoke about what types of roles they look for when picking their next project in an interview with Vanity Fair. “It’s about being varied, that appeals to me,” they explained.

“But then there are just things that come along and you are sort of drawn to them. I would say that My Policeman and Lady Chatterley, are a good example of that because I remember having conversations saying ‘I mean, it’s both period pieces, they’re both very femme women and they’re both love triangles.’ But also I really cared about the stories for very different reasons. And I think that’s enough.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.