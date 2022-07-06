Newfound love! Cody Simpson and girlfriend Emma McKeon are Instagram official. But who is the singer’s new lady love? Keep reading for everything you need to know about Emma.

Who Is Cody Simpson’s New Girlfriend Emma McKeon?

Emma is an 11-time Olympic gold medalist from Australia, making her the country’s most decorated Olympian. She was born on May 24, 1994, and has been a competitive swimmer her entire life.

“Swimming is all time. We look at time every single day at training,” she told Australia’s DMARGE in March 2022. “Both my parents were swimmers on the Australia team, that’s actually how they met. They started a swim school before I was born.”

How Did Cody Simpson and Emma McKeon Meet?

Although it’s unclear how long they’ve been together, both Cody and Emma are teammates on the Australian Swimming Team. She and Cody were first spotted cozying up together in an Instagram post that he shared in May 2022, but they didn’t go Instagram official until July of that year.

“A brief rendezvous in Barcelona with my love,” the pop star-turned-swimmer captioned a series of photos of himself and Emma in July 2022.

Prior to making things official, The Daily Mail shared photos of Cody and Emma out and about together in May. The publication also published a report from The Daily Telegraph, that shared the duo was “completely smitten” and “moved in together in recent weeks.”

A source also told the British newspaper, “They are absolutely together. There is no doubt they are an item,” noting that Cody and Emma had “fallen for one another.”

Who Has Cody Simpson Dated in the Past?

Before his romance with Emma, the Australia native was briefly linked to Marloes Stevens. However, he made headlines in October 2019 when he started dating Miley Cyrus. Their whirlwind relationship was full of sweet social media posts, however, they didn’t last and ultimately split in August 2020.

“It’s kinda of a mutual decision between us, just knowing that we were going in different directions in our life,” Cody recalled during an April 2022 appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show. “I had just started training at the point, so my life was changing a lot and eventually I knew that I had to move back to Australia to do it properly. She was just going with her whole new album and going on tour and stuff, so it was a kind of fork in the road kind of scenario, really.”

All’s well that ends well!

