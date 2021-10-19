Warning: Spoilers ahead. Is Harry Styles really joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Reports following the October 2021 premiere of the MCU movie Eternals say that the singer-turned-actor has nabbed a role in the film franchise.

Social media was abuzz with spoilers following the movie’s world premiere, including one from Variety film writer Matt Donnelly who tweeted, “Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere — Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos.”

Marc Malkin, who also works for the publication and hosts the “Just for Variety” podcast, shared that viewers “squealed” when “Harry Styles shows up in the MCU.”

“Don’t lie to me Marc,” a fan responded to his Twitter post. The host wrote back, “Not a lie.”

Rumors about Harry’s foray into the comic book movie originated in September 2020 when writer Kris Tapley posted, then quickly deleted, a Twitter post that declared the “Watermelon Sugar” singer was in a Marvel movie that “no one knows he’s in.” Following the premiere reveal of Harry’s apparent post-credits scene, Kris shared another tweet that read, “Harry Styles in the MCU? You don’t say.”

Harry, for his part, has stayed tight-lipped about the rumored role while filming his two other upcoming movies, Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. After production wrapped on those two films, the singer hit the road on his Love on Tour, which runs through November 2021.

Eternals star Kit Harrington raised eyebrows about Harry’s possible involvement in the movie during an August 2021 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. At the time, the Game of Thrones star said he had “no idea” about the former One Direction member’s rumored appearance.

“Unless I’ve been recast and he’s playing my part — not a clue,” Kit joked. “No comment. … I hear he’s a great guy. … Lovely chap, I think. I don’t know. I’ve never met the guy.” Eagle-eyed fans also pointed out that Eternals director Chloé Zhao was wearing a “Treat People With Kindness” shirt — Harry’s signature saying and one of his song’s titles — when profiled for TIME Magazine in February 2021. Another apparent hint came when Eternals star Salma Hayek spoke on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June 2021 about how her pet owl coughed up a hairball on “a very important celebrity.” Eventually, she revealed that it was Harry. “He was super cool, even with that happening,” the actress gushed. “He’s so good. He’s the best.” Scroll through our gallery for everything to know about Harry’s apparent MCU role.

