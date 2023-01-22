Making a name for himself! Joe Serafini nabbed his breakout role as Seb in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and has been killing it ever since. During the show’s first season, he made major headlines after playing Sharpay in the HSMTMTS production of High School Musical.

“It was absolutely exhilarating,” the budding star told PopSugar in January 2020 of taking on the iconic role. “We had so much fun starting in the rehearsal room, and it never actually stopped being fun even after the millions of takes we did on set. We paid tribute to some of the original iconic moments (like Sharpay and Ryan at the edge of the cafeteria balcony), but we also brought our own twists that are super extra in the best way. My pants ripped so many times that we had to get a replacement pair for the second half of the day!”

While he was praised for his portrayal of Sharpay — a role originated by Ashley Tisdale — the actor actually made Disney+ history with his on and offscreen love interest, Frankie A. Rodriguez (Carlos). HSMTMTS season 2 brought an onscreen kiss for the couple, a first for the streaming service.

“It was something that our creator, Tim Federle, pulled us aside and was like, ‘We earned it,’” Frankie told J-14 exclusively in June 2021, revealing that the Seblos smooch “wasn’t” in the original script. “Of course, we were game and so excited to take part in Disney history, which is crazy to say.”

Joe, for his part, shared, “Oh my gosh, we made it. We did it.”

Other than his HSMTMTS role, Joe refers to himself as an “actor singer piano player,” in his Instagram bio. When it comes to music, the Pennsylvania native is super talented. In September 2022, he teamed up with HSMTMTS alum Andrew Barth Feldman to sing the song “In My Head,” written by Daniel Mertzlufft and Jacob Ryan Smith, the latter of whom was Joe’s college roommate.

“Now to get to work alongside Joe, who was my roommate in college, and Andrew, who’s become a beautiful new friend, makes the creative experience that much more fulfilling,” Jacob gushed to Broadway World of the collaboration. “I really can’t wait for people to hear it.”

