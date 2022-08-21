An abundance of friends! Selena Gomez has a tight inner circle that includes some famous faces.

By now, it’s no secret that the Only Murders in the Building actress’ best friend is Taylor Swift. The singers have posed together on red carpets and experienced major ups and downs throughout each other’s lives.

“We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical,” Selena recalled to KISS FM UK in 2017 about becoming friends with Taylor. “It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked.”

From that point on, they were joint at the hip.

“There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way,” Taylor said of Selena during an interview with Wall Street Journal from January 2020. “I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

Other than her celebrity friends, Selena has her core four. In fact, she even got matching tattoos with Courtney Lopez, Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook to celebrate their longtime friendship.

“#4 because these women have stayed by my side for 7 years (@ashley_cook 12 years) 4, because you are my 4 for the rest of my life,” Selena captioned an Instagram post from August 2018. “I love you ladies. You all inspire me to be better, stronger, closer to god and we have lived the most INSANE story together already. Can’t wait for 50 more!! Ps @raquellestevens had an actual panic attack it’s a dot!”

That same day, she and Courtney also got matching number one tattoos.

“You are an incredible woman. The way you handle life’s most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful,” Selena shared in a separate social media post, honoring her friend. “You are moved by the littlest stories to the most heartbreaking ones, you will give someone your perfume if they say you smell nice, you are freaking hilarious and always stand firm in your faith, a loving sister, an amazing friend and a beautiful daughter. You are the definition of FEARFULLY and WONDERFULLY made baby!”

Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of Selena’s inner circle.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.