Jack Champion is capturing hearts and screens alike since his debut as Spider in Avatar: The Way of Water! Hailing from Virginia, this rising star has quickly made a name for himself in Hollywood and beyond. Keep reading to learn more about the young Hollywood star.

Early Beginnings and Breakthrough Roles

Born on November 16, 2004 (a Libra), Jack is originally from Virginia. His journey into the world of acting began at the age of 8, sparked by his mother’s encouragement. A microbiologist by profession, she fostered Jack’s budding interest in the arts, setting him on a path that would lead to remarkable achievements.

“So, I grew up in a small town in Virginia,” he told Man About Town in 2023. “I was never competitive in ball sports as a kid so I just very much leaned towards the theatre and the arts. Then, at around 10 years old, my mum really helped with the transition into film acting with short films, helping to build my résumé and get a small agent. I think for my whole life I have always been into the whole acting thing.

In 2015, Jack made his mark with a memorable appearance in the documentary series American Genius. His talent caught the attention of audiences and industry insiders alike, propelling him towards more significant roles, like in the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.

Stepping into Iconic Roles

Jack’s career soared to new heights when he took on the role of Spider, a human teenager navigating the lush and dangerous world of Pandora in Avatar: The Way of Water. This eagerly anticipated sequel to James Cameron‘s epic saga has not only showcased Jack’s acting prowess but also endeared him to a global audience, especially among young fans.

His versatility as an actor was further highlighted in Scream VI, where he portrayed Ethan Landry in the gripping slasher film.

Future Ventures and Exciting Projects

Looking ahead, Jack shows no signs of slowing down! Amidst filming for Avatar 2, Jack has also embarked on shooting for its sequels, including Avatar 3 and segments of Avatar 4.

Beyond the world of Pandora, Jack is set to star in the heartfelt family drama Everything’s Going to Be Great and the action thriller Trap House.

Personal Life and Beyond the Screen

Looking at his Instagram, Jack appears to currently be single! Oh, and he’s tall, ladies and gents — he stands at a whopping 6-foot-1.

Outside of acting, the Avatar star revealed he’s also really into fitness and wood carving.

“Fitness is a big thing of mine. I go to a CrossFit gym,” he told Man About Town. “It kind of has a reputation to it but it is a really good environment and great group of people – at least at my gym. I love to skateboard too and also I am getting into wood carving.”

