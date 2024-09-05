Johnnie Guilbert is a longtime YouTube star, and has become known for his “emo” aesthetic, friendship with frequent collaborator Jake Webber, and now, his relationship with Stranger Things actress, Grace Van Dien.

Where Is Johnnie Guilbert From?

Johnnie, 27, is from San Jose, California, and was born on August 28, 1997 (making him a Virgo!). Raised alongside his siblings, Josh and Margaret, Johnnie’s life took a tragic turn at the age of 13 when he lost his father.

Despite this, he was surrounded by a supportive family and continued to pursue his passions, leading him to move to Los Angeles at the age of 18.

What Is Johnnie Guilbert Known For?

Johnnie first gained fame with his self-titled YouTube channel, which now boasts over 2.7 million subscribers. He was initially inspired by YouTube personalities like DeeFizzy and BryanStars, leading him to start his own channel at just 14 years old. His early content included vlogs and challenge videos, often featuring festival adventures with BryanStars.

He co-founded the band Til Death Do We Part with Jake Bateman and was part of the collaborative channel My Digital Escape. After My Digital Escape disbanded, he joined forces in another collaborative venture called Our World Away. His love for emo and alternative music also led him to be a member of the band Ghost House.

Who Is Johnnie Guilbert Dating?

Johnnie went public with his relationship with Stranger Things actress Grace Van Dien in September 2024.

The announcement came through Grace’s Instagram, where she shared sweet photos of the couple, including one of Johnnie giving her a loving kiss on the cheek. Her caption, quoting the song “Trouble” by Never Shout Never, read: “I mean damn, what’s not to adore?”

Johnnie’s response on social media was equally heartfelt. He commented, “My silly girl🥀🖤” and later took to TikTok to address his fans’ reactions. While he appreciated the love from his supporters, he also asked some to dial it back, saying, “Most of you are completely chill and amazing and I love it and it’s fantastic. But some of you are f—king freaks. So, I’m gonna pull a Chappell Roan and just be like, ‘Chill. It’s gonna be OK, you’re gonna be OK and if you’re not gonna be OK, then that is severely concerning.’”

The couple’s Instagram exchanges continued with Johnnie posting his own pictures of Grace, writing: “I agree I’m very lucky 🖤🥀 Be nice to this sweet soul or else. Also I’m a cat guy now.” It’s clear that Johnnie and Grace are enjoying their time together, with fans eagerly following their relationship.

