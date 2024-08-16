JoJo Siwa has found new love! The former Dance Moms star has introduced her latest romance with dancer Dakayla Wilson to her fans through social media. Keep reading for everything we know about their relationship, how they met and more.

Are JoJo Siwa and Dakayla Wilson Dating?

On August 14, 2024, JoJo, 21, shared a sweet Instagram Story photo of herself holding hands with Dakayla, 18. The caption read, “Perfect day,” accompanied by a black heart emoji.

Dakayla reciprocated the gesture by posting the same image on her Instagram account. She added, “literally the most perfect day” along with a black heart emoji, and included several more photos from their visit to Disney California Adventure, including a charming picture of them holding hands.

JoJo also took to TikTok on the same day, posting a video from one of Dakayla’s dance classes. In the clip, JoJo shared, “Girlfriend taught a dance class so i took a weekend off of being JoJo Siwa and became her All Star Assistant.”

The “Karma” singer humorously remarked that Dakayla had “broke my body in half for this but WORTH IT.” On Instagram, JoJo added that she was getting “BACK TO THE DANCER ROOTS,” while Dakayla commented, “all star assistant or all star girlfriend ?”

ICYMI, Dakayla was the runner-up on the most recent season of So You Think You Can Dance, where JoJo was also a judge.

Who Has JoJo Siwa Dated?

Before Dakayla, JoJo was linked to another So You Think You Can Dance contestant, Madison Rouge Alvarado.

In June 2024, JoJo and Madison were photographed sharing a kiss at LAX airport, as reported by ET. Although the two never publicly confirmed their relationship, they were seen together on several occasions, including Madison joining JoJo for her 21st birthday celebration at DisneyWorld.

In addition to some public displays of affection, Madison showed support for JoJo’s collaboration with doughbricks pizza during Pride month. JoJo had announced in June 2024 her partnership with the pizza company to offer a special pie. Madison commented “yesss!!🌈🍕😍” on the post, which further fueled dating speculation.

When Did JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus Break Up?

JoJo’s most recent public relationship before Dakayla was with Avery Cyrus.

The pair’s relationship, which lasted three months, ended in December 2022. Avery had spoken positively about JoJo at the time, stating, “I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family,” to E! News. However, JoJo later revealed on the podcast “Call Her Daddy” that the relationship left her with “residual trauma.”

She explained, “Our getting together was very public, our official relationship was very public, our breakup was very public. There has been a lot that went down, that if this microphone wasn’t on, I would tell you what she did.”

Despite the difficulties, JoJo noted that her focus on her career and art has helped her move forward, adding, “But I love love.” She admitted she didn’t fully grasp the impact of her past experiences until she began dating again.

