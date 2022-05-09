After Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian went public with their romance, fans got to researching everything about the Blink-182 drummer, including his son, Landon Barker.

Travis shares Landon with ex-wife and model Shanna Moakler. The 18-year-old became quite the social media star after posting TikTok’s of his new Kardashian-Jenner in-laws. Landon has also taken after his father by exploring a career in music, rapping and singing under the name OTG Landon. He dropped his first single “Don’t Need Her” in October 2018 and has since released three additional songs.

His drummer dad praised his son on Instagram, posting a photo of himself hugging his son during Landon’s show at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles in February 2022. Travis wrote in the post, “Proud of you son.” So sweet!

Landon’s introduction to fame started as early as when he was only two-years-old, on a reality TV show called Meet the Barkers, which ran for two seasons starting in April 2005. The show followed his parents and his little sister, Alabama. Their parents divorced in 2008, which put a bit of strain on Landon and Alabama’s relationship with their mom. In May 2021, Landon wrote via Instagram that his mom “isn’t in [their] lives like” Barker is.

After Alabama also revealed her strained relationship with her mother per social media posts, Shanna spoke to Us Weekly in May 2021 that her kids’ claims were “false.”

“I’m not really sure why my kids put that out there. I’m their mother. I love them. It’s hurtful and heartbreaking to have your kids say that. … I feel like, as teenagers, they do rebel and say things sometimes they don’t mean. As a mother … I’ll always be there for my children, no matter what. I love them. I understand that we all have growing pains.”

Since their rocky relationship was aired on social media, their relationship has improved. Shanna told Us Weekly in April 2022 that her and her kids are in a “great headspace,” adding, “At one point in time, [Barker’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian] did affect my relationship with my kids, but my kids and I are in an amazing place. We have a great relationship with one another. … I’ve been a very active mother for the last two decades.”

