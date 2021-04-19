Growing up in the public eye! Loren Gray has come a long way since starting her career in 2015.

After gaining a following on the Musical.ly app — which has since become TikTok — the blonde beauty became known for her singing, dancing and acting. Not only has she since nabbed a role in the upcoming movie No Running, but Loren has also dropped multiple singles, including “Anti-Everything,” “Queen,” “Alone” and more.

“I just started posting to Musical.ly when I was 13. I didn’t really know it was a social media platform at the time, but then I woke up one day and had quite a few followers on Instagram,” she told J-14 exclusively in February 2020. “I didn’t even know that social media fame even existed. Then, I figured it out and I just kind of stuck with it. I was consistent and tried to stay in my own lane and stay focused. I love it, I’m really happy. Even though it happened by accident, I’m really happy it happened. I feel like it’s always been kind of gradual and it’s always been a steady thing. It’s not like I exploded over night, it was kind of a steady climb. It was just something I got used to, it’s something I was doing since I was so young so it’s kind of my life now.”

Thanks to her giant platform with millions of followers, the Pennsylvania native has also been able to start her own jewelry line called &Always.

“I’ve always had a passion for jewelry and wanted to create something that would connect me to my fans. Jewelry is such a personal thing and the fact that it now connects me and my fanbase is so special to me,” she told J-14 exclusively in a December 2020 interview. “I want my fans to be at the same level as confidence that I do when I look and feel my best, so our goal is to help everyone achieve that through jewelry!”

As she continues to kill it online, Loren is also working on taking her fame to new heights. With acting gigs, new music, more jewelry collections and “a lot of exciting things” in the performer’s future, her name is going to be known by more than just TikTok and social media users. Wondering what else you need to know about the influencer? Scroll through our gallery to meet Loren and get all the tea!

