Telling her story. Madison Beer grew up in Hollywood after a singing video went viral. However, she’s also endured some hardships in the public eye.

“I do believe everything happens for a reason. I do believe that the person I am today wouldn’t exist without [my past] mistakes or f–k-ups or heartbreak or whatever,” the “Reckless” singer told InStyle in February 2023, sharing a message to her younger self. “I would probably just tell her that you will find people who do see you. You will find people who do love you. You won’t feel the loneliness forever and you’ll always figure it out.”

Keep reading for everything to know about Madison including career details, net worth and more.

Who Is Madison Beer?

The New York naive is known for her singing career. However, she’s since become a major star with various projects, including being a mental health advocate and author. Her memoir, The Half of It, was released in April 2023.

Is Madison Beer a Singer?

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Madison has released her As She Pleases EP in 2018 and the Life Support album in 2021.

What Happened to Madison Beer? Nude Video Scandal Explained

When she was in her early teen years, the singer had sent videos to a boy that she liked via Snapchat. However, he had secretly recorded them and the clips were spread on social media.

“It’s, unfortunately, a memory I’ll never be able to shake,” Madison recalled during an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in April 2023, saying she was lying in bed when someone sent her one of the videos after they had gone public. “I couldn’t believe what was going on.”

Initially, her first thought was to do “damage control” and attempted to stop the spread of the videos. “I knew in my bones, the second it was texted to me, it would end up on the internet,” she recalled, noting that she didn’t know what to do when the videos started surfacing on Twitter. “It was just on every social media platform possible so quickly and I didn’t realize until years later that I was the victim.”

At the time, Madison said she “denied” all the videos were her because she was told that the situation would “ruin my career.” Looking back, she has grown from the entire ordeal and doesn’t “hold it against” the boy who shared the video because he wasn’t the one who ultimately shared them online.

“What was the most difficult part was knowing in my bones that I wasn’t the one who was at fault,” Madison explained. “That the boy who betrayed my trust was the one who should be at fault. But that was also me learning very quick that men and women get treated very differently.”

The musician also admitted to attempting suicide amid the aftermath of the scandal because she felt “so betrayed.” Now that she’s older and has taken her power back, Madison made it clear that she’s “not gonna let anyone shame” her because of her past.

What Is Madison Beer’s Net Worth?

The multi-hyphenate has an estimated net worth of $18 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

