Maisie Peters is just getting started. The “Lost the Breakup” singer fulfilled her childhood dreams and opened for Taylor Swift on her monumental Eras Tour on August 19, and now fans are wondering who the songstress exactly is.

Keep reading to learn more about Maisie.

Where Is Maisie Peters From?

Maisie was born on May 28, 2000 (a Gemini!), hails from Steyning, a quaint town in West Sussex, England. She was raised by a teacher and a communications worker, and with a twin sister named Ellen who’s made occasional appearances on her YouTube channel.

How Did Maisie Peters Get Her Start?

Maisie’s musical roots run deep! She started singing in choirs at age eight and penned her first song when she was just nine. By age 12, she had borrowed a guitar from a friend for a school project, sparking a passion that led her to write songs regularly.

At 15, she began busking in Brighton and uploading her original tracks to YouTube, which marked the beginning of her journey in the indie-pop scene.

In 2017, she released her debut single “Place We Were Made,” followed by “Birthday.” Both tracks drew attention from indie-pop fans and BBC Introducing, paving the way for her to sign with Atlantic Records in early 2018. With Atlantic, Peters released several EPs and contributed to the soundtrack of the British comedy series Trying.

In 2021, Maisie switched to Ed Sheeran‘s Gingerbread Man Records, releasing her debut studio album *You Signed Up for This*. This album’s success led to her first headlining tour and spots opening for Sheeran on his +–=÷x Tour.

When Did Maisie Peters Open for Taylor Swift?

Maisie made a memorable appearance as an opening act for Taylor’s Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium on August 19, 2024. Performing before Paramore on the seventh London date, Maisie expressed her sheer excitement and gratitude on Instagram earlier this month, revealing how supporting Taylor had been her dream since she was 12 years old.

“Supporting taylor swift has been my dream since i was 12 years old and watched the love story music video for the first time,” she wrote. “It is such an honour to be part of something so special and iconic and i already know im gonna have the time of my life :’) thank u dr @taylorswift . SCREAM !!!!!”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.