The comedian, 26, joined the iconic sketch comedy show before the start of the show’s 48th season in 2022, becoming the show’s first Gen Z cast member.

“I want to be the Hispanic Jerry Seinfeld,” he told Slate in 2023. “Seinfeld says that the amount of years you’ve been doing comedy is your age in comedy,” explained Marcello, revealing he didn’t expect to make it big until he’d been doing stand-up for a good 15 to 18 years, when he reached comedy adulthood. “If you think long term like that, like you’re just gonna do this forever and get as good as you possibly can at it. Nothing can stop you.”

Growing up in Miami, Florida, Marcello was born to a Cuban mother and a Dominican father. He attended Belen Jesuit Preparatory School and from John Carroll University in 2019 with a degree in Entrepreneurship and Communication.

Prior to SNL, Marcello did stand-up and performed short-form pieces on social media, such as the weekly review show Only in Dade inspired by his hometown on TikTok.

In 2019, he moved to New York City in 2019 to pursue his stand-up career, and was selected for Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2022 before joining SNL.

A lot of his humor is inspired by his Latino background. “I hope that more of us get to be on TV,” he told Morning Honey in 2023. “I hope I can open doors for other people — obviously that’s the goal. I want to inspire Latinos and young people to feel proud of being Hispanic and feel connected as they can to their culture. Hopefully, there’s more of them that enter the business and I can work with them and answer any questions they have. I feel very grateful and blessed to be in the position I am, and I just want to continue to do it right, and I don’t want to mess up.”

