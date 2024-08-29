The Black Label has just introduced the fifth and final member of their first-ever girl group, MEOVV. With so many fans speculating about who the final member could be — from K-pop choreographer Bailey Sok to Dream Academy‘s Marquise — we finally have our answer, and her name is NARIN. So, who exactly is she?

Keep reading to learn more about NARIN.

Who Is NARIN?

So far, not much is known about NARIN except the fact that she’s 17 years old (a 2007 liner!) and was born on August 15, 2007 (a Leo!), in Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea.

Looking at her introduction video, it appears that she will be the main rapper of the group.

When Are MEOVV Debuting?

The Black Label has yet to set an official debut date, but rumors are saying a September date.

For those who may not be familiar, The Black Label is the brainchild of Teddy Park, a legendary producer known for his work with K-pop giants like BLACKPINK, Big Bang, and 2NE1. The agency is already home to big names like Taeyang and Jeon Somi, and with MEOVV, they’re ready to make their mark in the girl group scene.

In a statement earlier this year, the label teased, “Hello, this is THE BLACK LABEL. The girl group we are producing is preparing for their debut in the first half of this year.” So keep your eyes peeled!

Adding to the intrigue, fans got a sneak peek into the group’s name when the company applied for the trademark “MÈOVV” across multiple categories earlier this year.

On August 21, The Black Label began their rollout for MEOVV’s debut, and introduced each member one by one. Included in the group are ELLA, GAWON, SOOIN, ANNA and of course, NARIN.

On August 28, Capitol Records revealed they signed with MEOVV, in partnership with The Black Label, even before the girl group’s debut.

In anticipation of MEOVV’s debut, THEBLACKLABEL revealed a teaser image of their sleek new Seoul headquarters being overtaken by 5 giant cats, and following the signing, Capitol Records followed suit with the same black cats roaming the roof of the Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood.

ICYMI, Capitol Records is home to currently home to Katy Perry, Ice Spice, Maggie Rogers, Niall Horan, Sam Smith, The Beatles, and many more.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.