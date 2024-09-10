SM Entertainment has unveiled its first-ever virtual artist: meet Naevis! Introduced in September 2024 with her debut single “Done,” Naevis isn’t just an animated character but an entire AI system that exists within the expansive universe of K-pop group aespa. Confused? Let us explain:

Is Naevis Real?

Naevis is a fictional entity that resides in the magical realm of Kwangya, a made-up world integrated into aespa’s storyline.

For context: the members of aespa have their own virtual avatars (or “æ”) that appear in their music videos, as well as an an entire virtual world (Kwangya), which follows a digital realm that includes gripping, crime-fighting narratives.

Initially introduced as aespa’s “sidekick,” Naevis has now stepped into the spotlight with her own musical debut.

The single “Done” symbolizes her quest for freedom, while reflecting on Naevis’ perspective as she navigates through her newly discovered world.

The accompanying music video for “Done” portrays Naevis in an urban setting, providing a striking visual contrast between her virtual origins and the physical world she’s exploring.

The song’s official release statement reads: “As a ‘flexible character’ who can adapt to various platforms—from a hyperreal version created using VFX technology to casual 3D and toon style—nævis plans to expand her IP universe beyond music to include webtoons, games, merchandise, and brand collaborations, leveraging AI voice technology and generative AI-produced content.”

What’s Naevis’ Connection to aespa?

Naevis was first introduced to fans in the “MY, KARINA Teaser” video, marking her initial appearance in aespa’s narrative universe.

Since then, she has made appearances in several of aespa’s title track music videos, with the notable exception of “Black Mamba.” Her role in the aespa storyline is crucial, as she assists the group’s AI avatars in bridging the gap between their virtual and real-world counterparts.

Pronounced similarly to the Korean word for butterfly, “Nabi,” Naevis embodies the concept of transformation and transition, reflecting her role in facilitating the interaction between the group’s digital and physical worlds.

Fans have drawn comparisons between Naevis and other K-pop figures, noting similarities to ALICE’s Do-A and SEVENTEEN’s Joshua.

