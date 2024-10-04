If you’ve watched Ryan Murphy‘s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix, you’re probably wondering who the heck played Lyle. The actor behind the real-life convicted murderer, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, is actually a very successful soap opera actor.

Keep reading for everything we know about Nicholas, including if he’s single.

Where Is Nicholas Alexander Chavez From?

Nicholas was born in Houston, Texas on September 6, 1999, making him a Virgo! He lived in Sugar Land, Texas with his family for several years until they relocated to Denver, Colorado where he attended East High School.

When he was 5 years old, his parents divorced when he was five and he split his time between his mother’s home in Denver and his father’s hometown of Arvada, Colorado. He has three younger half-siblings.

What Has He Starred In?

He is recognized for playing Spencer Cassadine on the ABC soap opera General Hospital from 2021 to 2024, a role which won him the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series! He exited the role in January 2024, but still teases the possibility of returning to the soap.

“It’s changed everything about me,” Nicholas told People Magazine regarding the impact the role has had on his career. “Before the show, I was selling cars in Florida. I live across the country now. I was driving my dad’s old Jeep, and now, I’m sitting in a car that I paid for. This show has given me the opportunity to become my own guy. It’s also given me the gift few people get in life — the privilege to earn an income doing what I love to do every single day. If I’m not the luckiest guy in the world, I’ve got to be damned close.”

However, he is now becoming known for his portrayal of Lyle Menendez in the crime drama series Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and as a priest in the horror series Grotesquerie, both co-created by Ryan Murphy in 2024.

Does He Have a Girlfriend?

Sorry ladies, Nicholas does, in fact, have a girlfriend. Her name is Victoria Abbott, and she’s also an actor! Victoria’s big break came after she played Gina in the Netflix show, Echoes, a psychological thriller starring Michelle Monaghan.

It appears Nicholas and Victoria may have met on the set of Grotesquerie, as she plays a character named Andrea Saldana, alongside her now-boyfriend, who stars as Father Charlie.

The couple seems to have hard launched their relationship around March of this year.

How Tall Is He?

It’s reported that he’s around 6-foot-1.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.