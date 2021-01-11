From Disney Channel star to music superstar! Olivia Rodrigo first stepped into the spotlight when she starred as Paige Olvera in the fan-favorite series Bizaardvark for three seasons from 2016 until 2019. Now, the actress-turned-singer has dipped her toe into the music industry and she’s killing it!

On January 8, 2021, she debuted her first single “Drivers License,” which is rumored to be about Joshua Bassett and his new girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter. Along with spilling some major tea in the song’s lyrics, she also garnered some flattering comparisons to Taylor Swift (who even responded to the song’s success).

Before dropping her own solo music, the talented teen showed off her singing skills during the first season of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series while playing the role of Nini. While chatting with Euphoria Magazine in December 2019, Olivia called her experience on the show “life-changing.”

Now, with the release of her own solo music and season 2 of HSMTMTS on the way, Olivia is becoming a household name! Scroll through our gallery to meet Olivia, and find out everything you need to know about the songstress.

