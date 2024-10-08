We’re going back to Genovia! That’s right, Anne Hathaway confirmed that Princess Diaries 3 is officially in the works as of October 2024.

“Miracles happen,” Anne captioned a Princess Diaries video mash-up of her confirming the news on Oct. 5. “Back to Genovia… the fairy tale continues.”

So, is former queen of Genovia, Julie Andrews herself, returning for the third film? And who else from the original cast will be reprising their characters?

Keep reading to uncover which of the original stars are returning for Princess Diaries 3.

ICYMI, The Princess Diaries originally was released in 2001, and has easily become one of most beloved films of the early 2000s, leading to a sequel in 2004. The movies followed Mia Thermopolis’ (Anne) journey from normal teen to princess of the fictional Genovia, who goes under the tutelage of her royal grandmother, played by the legendary Julie Andrews.

Since the two movies have been released, fans have been begging Disney for years for a third installment — something that is finally happening!

With Aadrita Mukerji penning the script, Crazy Rich Asians director Adele Lim has signed on to direct the project. Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two Princess Diaries, is also producing the new film. Melissa Stack, the screenwriter behind the comedy The Other Woman and the 2020 Disney+ feature Godmothered, is executive producing.

Prior to the news, both Anne and Julie have made it known throughout the years how much they want to get started on a third.

There was even once talk of a script for the project all the way back in 2019 — which Anne had gushed about on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January of that year.

“There is a script for the third movie. There is a script. I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen,” she explained. “It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”

Scroll through our gallery below to uncover which stars are returning for Princess Diaries 3.

