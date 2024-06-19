You may recognize Paloma Sandoval from Sabrina Carpenter‘s music video for “Nonsense,” but who is she, exactly? Meet the singer’s friend, who says she was “put on this earth to spread joy.”

Who is Paloma Sandoval?

Paloma may have close ties with one of the biggest pop princesses to date, but she also has quite an impressive resume herself. The Mexican-Canadian star has created quite an impressive following on social media. “People want to keep up to date and find the Easter eggs of what my life looks like on a daily basis,” she told Instagram in February 2024. ⁣

The influencer, who is from Vancouver, enjoys posting on Instagram pictures of her friends, including another famous celeb! Gossip Girl star Whitney Peak is Paloma’s childhood bestie. You can catch her sharing BTS photos of the two on her Instagram account.

Aside from her regular feed posts, Paloma has gained attention for her Instagram Live shows. There, she hosts impromptu talent shows, where she spreads cheerful messages to her fans.

“I’m such a positive beam on the body-positive topic,” she further told the social media platform. “I’m a big girl, I’m a plus-size woman. But that has never registered in my mind as part of my identity. I think that’s what resonates with people.” ⁣

How Long Has Sabrina Carpenter and Paloma Sandoval Been Friends?

It’s unclear how long the two have been friends for, however, Paloma first posted a photo with Sabrina on January 29, 2022 — so we can assume they met around that time!

Paloma has documented their friendship on Instagram over the past two years. In April 2022, the social media star posted a clip of her and Sabrina dancing and singing at Coachella: totally adorbs, must watch!

However, our favorite moment between the two has to be from August 2023, when Paloma shared a video of Sabrina performing on stage. In the clip, the singer did a cover of Selena’s song “Dreaming of You.” Paloma captioned the post saying, “was literally watching her cover this on youtube this morning im obsessed” — we love a supportive bestie!

