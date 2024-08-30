If you’ve ever jammed out to Sabrina Carpenter’s music, you might have caught a glimpse of her tight-knit family through her lyrics. While Sabrina is a star in her own right, her older sister Shannon Carpenter shines in her own spotlight. So, who exactly is Shannon, and how does she fit into this talented family? Keep reading to learn more about Shannon.

Who Is Shannon Carpenter?

Shannon is the second oldest among Sabrina’s three older sisters. Born on August 30, 1994, Shannon is a proud Virgo, and five years older than Sabrina.

Unlike her younger sister’s more public persona, Shannon prefers to stay behind the scenes. However, she does give fans occasional glimpses into her life by sharing photos and videos with friends—and sometimes even with Sabrina.

You can follow her on Instagram @shaymacar

Are Sabrina and Shannon Close?

Short answer: yes! Sabrina often mentions her sisters in interviews and her music, showcasing the strong familial ties that anchor her life.

In her hit song “Skinny Dipping,” Sabrina sings, “You’ll say, ‘How’s your family? How’s your sister?’ I’ll say, ‘Shannon’s bein’ Shannon.'” This line reflects the playful and genuine relationship they share.

How Many Siblings Does Sabrina Have?

Sabrina is the youngest child of four kids! She has three older sisters: Cayla, Shannon and Sarah. Learn more about each sister below:

Cayla is the oldest and Sabrina’s only half-sister. She’s a talented hair stylist and makeup artist, often working her magic on Sabrina’s blonde locks.

Shannon, the second oldest, is a dancer and choreographer. Her behind-the-scenes work adds rhythm and grace to the dance world, and she’s known for her creative contributions to various performances.

Sarah is the closest in age to Sabrina and shares her passion for music. Previously acting as Sabrina’s backup vocalist, she used to accompany her on tour and is a steadfast support system in her career Sabrina has described Sarah as someone who does “just about everything” for her, despite teasingly worrying about how long Sarah will tolerate her “annoying” presence.

During an interview with Zane Lowe, she gave a glimpse into what she’s like with her family. “I have three older sisters and I’m the baby, so that’s why I’m an asshole,” she joked. “That says a lot about me, as well.”

