Is Dacre Montgomery single? You might recognize the actor from playing Max Mayfield’s older brother Billy in Stranger Things, however he’s starred in huge blockbusters such as Elvis and Power Rangers throughout his career. Keep reading to uncover Dacre’s relationship status!

Are Dacre Montgomery and Liv Pollock Together?

The Australian actor is, in fact, off the market and has been for years! He’s currently dating model Liv Pollock and they’ve been together since 2017.

The couple often post Instagram photos of one another and attend red carpet events together. In November 2019, Dacre shared a heartwarming post all about his girlfriend on Instagram, calling her the “backbone” of everything he does, and “the emotional support and also the person that allows me to live in the present and not take some things too seriously.”

Back in April 2018, Liv spoke to The Sunday Telegraph about her relationship with Dacre, explaining that they’re from the same hometown in Australia. “Perth being a small place, we knew each other through mutual contacts from work,” Liv explained of their hometown. “Then through social media started talking, developing our relationship and it grew from there.”

While he is one of Australia’s big stars on the rise in Hollywood, Dacre’s fame does not impact their relationship, Liv noted.

“It doesn’t change anything, our relationship has been built on our similar values and an adventurous nature. Just because his career places him within the public eye, doesn’t and would never be a factor that we would let influence our relationship, nor should it,” she said.

Who Is Liv Pollock?

Liv is an Australian model under Vivien’s Model Management, where she has completed many swimwear campaigns. She went to Swinburne University in Melbourne, Australia where she completed her graduation with an undergraduate degree in design — a subject she revealed that she and Dacre were very intrigued by!

“We are both also really passionate about design,” she told The Sunday Telegraph. “I’m studying architecture and Dacre has studied interior design so we were drawn to each other through our mutual love of design.”

She’s also an ambassador with The Red Cross alongside her boyfriend. “My partner and I became associated with them after doing a fundraiser during the time of the catastrophic fires in Australia,” she told It’s Cool Now in May 2021. “This was when the connection was first established and we’ve been partnered and working with them ever since. Due to COVID we have only been able to help locally from home but as soon as things start opening up again we can’t wait to start helping out physically in different communities in need.”

