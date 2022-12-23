Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet might play love-crazed cannibals bonding in the wild, overgrown outskirts of America in Bones and All, but are the actors more than just costars? The two have stirred up rumors after an anonymous tip to the gossip account Deux Moi confirmed they were together. Keep reading for everything we know about Taylor and her rumored romance with Timothée.

Are Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell Dating?

Following the premiere of Bones and All in September 2022 at the Venice Film Festival, Timothée and Taylor gave fans a masterclass in flirting and fashion. During their press tour, viewers noticed that the two look extremely smitten with one another — whispering, hugging and being all around very touchy-feely.

One fan wrote on Twitter, “I’m gonna be mad if Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell aren’t dating like … they need to get a room !! why are they flirting in front of all of us like this …”

“Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet being the most beautiful couple to ever exist,” wrote another fan, sharing photos of the two in their red carpet looks.

Additionally, a source claimed in a blind submission on celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi in November 2022 that a “rising movie superstar renowned for dating his fair share of [nepotism] offspring and costars had a brief relationship with his colead during the making of their latest movie.” Although the source hinted that the romantic relationship was between Taylor and Timothée, it ultimately concluded that the two “private people” would not be “coming out as a couple anytime soon.”

While the duo have yet to confirm or deny dating rumors, we can only wish such a beautiful couple could ever exist.

Who Is Taylor Russell?

Aside from Bones and All, Taylor has acted in several acting projects such as Before I Fall, Waves, Words on Bathroom Walls, Escape Room and Netflix series Lost in Space. However, prior to making it big in Hollywood, the Bones and All actress worked multiple odd jobs.

“I’ve worked since I was 13 years old,” Taylor, 28, told Deadline in December 2022. “So many random things. Mostly restaurants, but I worked at a jewelry store, and I almost worked for Amazon, doing shipping and receiving.”

The Netflix star grew up in Canada, close to the film scene in Vancouver which she said helped her progress in her acting journey. “I got my agent there after high school,” she said. “And then just started doing smaller roles, or auditioning for whatever I could. I think — although I’m not 100% sure — that the first thing I did was a show called Emily Owens MD. I played Mean Girl 2, I had just one line, and the part got cut.”

After five years or so, she landed a regular job in the Netflix series Lost in Space as Judy Robinson. “I was so broke until that point, and then suddenly I was making good Netflix money,” she recalled. “I finally felt like, ‘Oh, I guess I can quit my job now.’ But, even then, I felt that I would go back to it at some point.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.