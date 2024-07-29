Harrison Patrick Smith, a.k.a. The Dare, was a substitute teacher before reinventing himself and creating the indie sleaze revival hit “Girls.” Now, he’s writing hits for Charli XCX and signed to a major record label!

Keep reading for everything we know about him!

Where Is The Dare From?

Harrison, 28, was born in Los Angeles, but moved to Seattle when he was a child. Growing up, the singer was a musical whiz with a violin and guitar, all while devouring fashion magazines. He later moved to Portland to attend Lewis & Clark College, where he studied English literature and was in a band called Turtlenecked until moving to New York City.

In New York, the musician reinvented himself as The Dare, releasing singles like “Girls” and “Good Time” before signing with Republic Records.

“I was just brainstorming random ideas and picking the best one — that’s how I do everything,” he told Office Magazine of coming up with his stage name. “But that was the best one out of like, twenty. The other names were pretty bad [laughs] they were over the place. One was ‘Closer,’ one was ‘Spandex’ or something like that. I wasn’t even sure of what the aesthetic of the project was going to be yet. I didn’t know what The Dare was, but the name sort of signified everything about the band without even listening to it.”

How Did The Dare Get Famous?

The Dare made a splash during the so-called “indie sleaze revival” — a buzzword for our digital age’s obsession with labels and self-curation. As raunchiness and swagger made a comeback, The Dare became the unlikely face of this retro trend. On top of that, he’s written songs for former indie sleaze singers such as Charli XCX on her hit 2024 album Brat, where he produced “Guess.”

During his interview with Office Magazine, Harrison spoke about his quick rise to fame following the release of his song “Girls” in August 2022.

“I put out the song ‘Bloodwork’ under my old band name then took it down once I realized I wanted to start a new band. “Girls” was the debut single last summer, but it didn’t really pop off immediately,” he explained to the outlet. “It’s funny, because I tried sending it to a couple of labels beforehand, and nobody really cared about putting it out, When I did put it out, it sort of snowballed, real organic growth. People just heard about it through word of mouth and were all really excited about it. That’s when things got crazy, really fast, it probably took a month or so to feel the hype.”

