Warning: spoilers ahead.

Emma Myers is back on Netflix solving a murder mystery — but this time, on her new show: A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder. That’s right, the Wednesday actress plays savvy teen detective Pippa Fitz-Amobi in the adaptation of Holly Jackson‘s popular YA book series. With season 1 of the BBC series finally premiering on Netflix, fans are already obsessed.

That being said, we at J-14 broke down some major spoilers from the first season — like who the real killer of Andie Bell is. Keep reading for everything we know about the first season of AGGGTM.

Who Killed Andie Bell?

It’s uncovered that Andie’s killer is Elliot Ward, Naomi and Cara’s father. Let us explain:

The series is set five years after Andie Bell’s supposed murder, which led the police to close the case when her boyfriend, Sal Singh, took his own life. Skeptical of Sal’s guilt, Pip decides to investigate for a school project, convinced he couldn’t have been the killer. As she delves deeper, she discovers Sal had an alibi and that his friends’ stories about that night are full of inconsistencies.

She joins forces with Sal’s brother, Ravi, to unravel the mystery and exonerate Sal. Ravi becomes instrumental when he provides Pip with Sal’s phone, which contains a confession sent three days after Andie’s death. They soon realize that the confession’s flawless punctuation suggests someone was deliberately framing Sal.

Pip uncovers that Andie Bell was involved with a mysterious “Secret Older Guy” before her death. She finds drugs in a stuffed bunny and links the case to the Ivy House Hotel, where her stepfather Victor’s name appears suspiciously.

Naomi then admits to lying under blackmail about Sal’s whereabouts during a hit-and-run. Threats against Pip escalate, leading to her dog Barney’s death. Pip tracks the “Secret Older Guy” to Naomi’s father, Elliot.

Elliot admits to having a relationship with Andie and killing her accidentally during a confrontation.

Who Killed Sal Singh?

Elliot confesses to Isla that he killed Sal Singh by drugging and smothering him. The police arrest Elliot, clearing Sal’s name and revealing the truth behind his death. Elliot is arrested, exonerating Sal and revealing the full truth.

Who Was Trying To Blackmail Max and Naomi?

Elliot blackmailed his daughter Naomi and her friend Max after discovering their involvement in a hit-and-run through Naomi’s diary. He sent them a note instructing them to falsely state Sal’s whereabouts the night Andie disappeared. This was part of his scheme to make Sal the prime suspect in Andie’s murder instead of himself.

