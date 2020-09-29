After hearing the clues, viewers of The Masked Singer are pretty convinced that the celebrity donning the Sun mask this season is a former Disney Channel starlet.

During the season 4 premiere on September 23, the Sun belted out a stunning rendition of Lizzo‘s “Cuz I Love You,” which led fans to believe that it’s definitely someone with some singing experience. When it was time for the clues, some appeared to point straight to Disney. That’s where the current fan theories come in!

Along with the Sun’s entrance came clues like they have “set quite a few records.” But they’ve also experienced “some extreme seasons” in life. Before being “burned out” due to fame, the Sun “felt like the center of the universe.” At one point, The Sun was “frozen” and “within the darkness of a quiet place,” but made a comeback. During one clip of the clue montage, the Earth that the Sun was standing on briefly turned into a Mickey Mouse head, which led viewers to speculate that they had been on Disney Channel in the past.

Wondering who’s under the Sun mask? No worries, J-14 has you covered! Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of who fans thing is donning this mask on The Masked Singer this season!

