TWS is the first boy group to debut under Pledis Entertainment since SEVENTEEN! A partnership between Pledis and BTS‘ company HYBE, the band introduces a charming ‘Boyhood Pop’ style to the K-pop world. Embracing their name, TWS (short for “Twenty-Four Seven With Us”), the group of six members — SHINYU, DOHOON, YOUNGJAE, HANJIN, JIHOON and KYUNGMIN — promises to be there for fans every minute of the day and every beat of their hearts. Keep reading to learn more about TWS!

When Did TWS Debut?

TWS officially debuted on January 22, 2024 with the release of the mini-album Sparkling Blue.

“Sparkling Blue is an album that clearly identifies who our six members are today and our voices as they are now,” Youngjae told Nylon Manilla in January 2024. “It captures our energy and feelings as a newly starting artist, making it the perfect introduction.”

The group also spoke about the pressures that can come with being under the companies that created such legendary groups such as BTS and SEVENTEEN.

“The ‘pressure’ makes us want to do really well,” Shinyu told the outlet. “It serves as motivation for us to do better. Embracing what one might label as pressure and taking it as a driving force, we aim to live up to the nickname ‘SEVENTEEN’s younger brothers’ or ‘PLEDIS and HYBE’s super rookies.'”

On top of that, Dohoon revealed the SEVENTEEN themselves have helped TWS a lot throughout their training and debut process.

“SEVENTEEN (sunbaenims) often visited us during our practices with words of encouragement and advice! They treated us to delicious food and even gifted each of us a pair of sneakers,” the K-pop star shared. “Rather than specific advice or interaction, I think the relationship we have with them and just their presence, their story on its own will continue to help us along the way.”

How Old Are the Members of TWS?

All of the members span from the ages of 17 to 20 years old — and each of them have different zodiac signs! See below for details on their birthdays and astrological signs:

Shinyu, the group’s leader was born on November 7th, 2003, making him a Scorpio.

Dohoon was born on January 30, 2005, which makes him an Aquarius.

Youngjae, a Gemini, was born on May 31, 2005.

Hanjin is a Capricorn, and was born on January 5, 2006.

Jihoon was born on March 28, 2006, making him an Aries.

Kyungmin, the youngest member, was born on October 2, 2007, making him a Libra.

