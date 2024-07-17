Meet Mars, the talented actor who portrays the younger version of Maleficent in everyone’s new favorite movie, Descendants: The Rise of Red! Keep reading for everything about Mars.

Who Is Mars?

Mars, who uses they/them pronouns, was born on June 21, 1998 (a Gemini!), and is an actor, filmmaker and singer.

Before Mars became a familiar face on screen, they embarked on a journey to pursue their passion for acting. In 2016, movied to New York City to study at the prestigious Stella Adler Studio of Acting, honing their skills and preparing for their future roles.

What Else Has Mars Starred In?

Mars’s creative talents extend beyond acting; they have written, produced, and starred in the short film Celi-Yacked in Bushwack, a personal exploration of living with Celiac Disease.

In addition to their film and television work, Mars appeared in short films like Nefarious and Unorthodox, as well as appearing in the 2018 television movie The Real SVU.

Beyond acting, Mars is also a singer, and shares their musical talents on Instagram. Follow them on Instagram: @marstiniii

Who Does Mars Play in ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red’?

Mars plays a young Maleficent in Descendants: The Rise of Red. ICYMI, tn the original Descendants movies, the older Maleficent was portrayed by the talented Kristen Chenoweth, while Dove Cameron brought to life Maleficent’s daughter, Mal. Now, Mars adds their own unique flair to the character’s origin story, bridging the gap between the past and the present in this magical universe.

Descendants: The Rise of Red premiered on July 12, 2024, and follows Red (played by Kylie Cantrall), the rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe (Malia Baker), the perfectionist daughter of Cinderella. In order to prevent an impending coup in Auradon, Red must join forces with Chloe to travel in back in time to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

One of the only original VKs to reprise their role was China Anne McClain as Uma, who returned as the new principal of Auradon.

“[China] was so welcoming and so warm towards us — and I think she knew because of the fact that we were telling her about how we were such big fans of her,” Kylie said of the Uma actress during an interview with J-14, before revealing some of her own advice. “She was just like, ‘Don’t feel that that pressure of feeling like we need to live up to something.'”

