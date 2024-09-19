We’re hoping to see more of Marcello in Emily In Paris season 5! The character, played by Eugenio Franceschini, was first introduced to viewers in the fourth season of the Netflix show, when Emily (Lily Collins) meets him during a trip to Rome with her bestie, Mindy (Ashley Park). So, who exactly is the actor behind Emily’s new Italian love interest?

Keep reading to learn more about Eugenio.

Who Is Eugenio Franceschini?

Eugenio, 32, was born in Verona, Italy, to two actor parents. If you’re familiar with Italian stars, you may very well recognize his dad, Gianni Franceschini, who is is a well-established theatre actor. The family also has a famous theatre company, Viva Opera Circus, where Eugenio has performed a number of lead roles.

When he was 18 years old, Eugenio enrolled at Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia, Italy’s national film school which famously only accepts a few applicants each year.

“I didn’t think I’d get into the school audition, only 18 out of 800 got through,” he told Vanity Fair Italia in 2012. ‘When the results came out, I was with Dad in a bed and breakfast in Bilbao: It was the first time I saw him cry.”

Since then, he has appeared in a number of theatre and TV shows, as well as films. He received the Guglielmo Biraghi Award from the Italian National Syndicate of Film Journalists, for his work in films Sapore di te and Maldamore.

The actor also has an Instagram account, @franceschinieugenio, although he doesn’t post much. He told Rolling Stone Italia that he’s not a fan of phones or being overly online.

“I don’t have anything against those who think differently, it’s my thing,” he told the outlet. “I get annoyed by people who use their cell phones in public: In the midst of people, it’s important to concentrate on who you have in front of you.”

Will Marcello Be In Season 5 of ‘Emily In Paris’?

Oh, yes! Fans are especially excited for more Marcello, as it marks the end to Emily’s least-liked beau so far: Gabriel. Bye, Gabe!

Even the actress behind Emily is pumped for more Marcello.

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” she told Netflix Tudum on September 16. “We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

It’s unclear when season 5 will be released as of yet, but we’re hoping 2025 is the year for Emily and Marcello.🤞

