She’s a breakout star! Jenny Walser has made headlines following her role as Tori Spring in Netflix’s Heartstopper, especially after *that* scene where she calls out Nick’s (Kit Connor) brother David (Jack Barton) during family dinner.

“There’s sort of a butting of heads of the two siblings which I knew was on the cards. It was very exciting for my character to battle David this season and I got to live my fantasy,” Jenny told U.K.’s ReVamp Magazine in August 2023. “That was really fun but other than that Tori is still the same protective, dry, hydrated sister.”

Tori Spring made her debut in the Heartstopper graphic novel, “Solitaire,” and that was the first Jenny heard of the character.

“Even though it was only the first paragraph, I became quite obsessive over it. I sent in my agent four different versions of my tape,” Jenny shared. “I believe I spent the longest amount of time on the self-tape for this project than any other I’ve ever done before. I just loved the books so much.”

Keep reading for everything to know about Jenny, including age, roles and more.

Who Plays Tori Spring in Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’?

Jenny is a U.K.-based actress born on May 1, 1995. She’s starred in Call the Midwife before nabbing the role as Charlie Spring’s (Joe Locke) older sister, Tori, in Heartstopper.

“We definitely share a mutual dark sense of humour. I thought she was very funny. I loved how strong her relationship with her sibling was,” Jenny shared in the same ReVamp interview. “I have an older sister who I adore and reading about Tori really made me relate to her even more.”

Is Jenny Walser Friends With Joe Locke in Real Life?

Since Jenny and Joe play siblings onscreen, it’s no surprise that they formed a bond when the cameras stopped rolling.

“The first time I ever met any of them was in the read-through for the first season,” she recalled. “I was incredibly nervous. A lot of them had already met each other. I walked in and saw all of the characters of the book in real life. The casting was so brilliant, I could tell exactly what character each of them was going to portray.”

Initially, the actress said she felt “protective” over Joe. “He’s every bit as amazing as you’d hope,” she gushed.

