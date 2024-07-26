Tyson is finally here! Disney+ series Percy Jackson just cast its Tyson, a.k.a. Percy’s half-brother, for its upcoming second season. That’s right, the tall, dorky and hippocampi loving cyclops will be played by Daniel Diemer, who you may recognize from his previous work! Keep reading for everything we know about Daniel.

Who Plays Tyson in ‘Percy Jackson’?

At the San Diego Comic-Con panel for the show on Thursday, July 25, author Rick Riordan revealed that Daniel would be playing Tyson.

“As some of you may know, in ‘Sea of Monsters’ we meet an important new character. He’s shy, awkward and endearing,” Rick said in a video message, per Variety. “His enthusiasm and talent bring a whole new dimension to Tyson.”

“Thank you so much, Rick, for the warm welcome,” Daniel said in a video that played to the Hall H crowd. “I’m thrilled and honored to step into the universe of ‘Percy Jackson.’ I’ve been a fan of the books since I was 10 years old. I can’t wait to bring Tyson to life and introduce him to you all.”

ICYMI, Percy Jackson premiered on Disney+ in December 2023, and concluded its eight-episode first season one month later. The series brought Rick’s popular young adult book series to life, where he also co-created the show alongside Jonathan Steinberg.

Walker Scobell portrays young demigod Percy Jackson, the son of the Greek god Poseidon. Percy embarks on a cross-country journey, confronting mythical creatures along the way, where he is joined by Annabeth, a daughter of Athena played by Leah Sava Jeffries, and Grover Underwood, a satyr portrayed by Aryan Simhadri. Together, they meet at Camp Half-Blood, a summer camp for children of the gods, and set out on a quest to retrieve Zeus’ stolen thunderbolt and restore order to Olympus.

Who Is Daniel Diemer?

Born on June 21, 1996, Daniel is a Gemini and originally from Canada! He’s best known for his role as Paul Munsky in Netflix’s film The Half of It, and has also previously starred in Under the Bridge, The Midnight Club, The Man in the High Castle, among other projects. He also stands at 6-foot-4, which will make him a towering older half-brother to Percy.

