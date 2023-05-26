If you’ve already watched Disney’s highly anticipated live-action film The Little Mermaid, you’re probably wondering who exactly played Vanessa, a.k.a. Ursula’s human form. Keep reading to meet Jessica Alexander, who absolutely killed the iconic role.

Who Is Jessica Alexander?

Jessica is an English actress, born in London on July 19, 1999. Before The Little Mermaid, she starred in a few projects such as A Banquet, Glasshouse and Get Even.

However, The Little Mermaid star explained that she is pretty much “just starting” her acting career, although she’s been wanted to act since she was 5 years old.

“It sounds so cliché to say! But there was never any doubt in my mind, because I’m not really good at much else,” she revealed during an interview with Total Film in February 2022. “I’ve been to hundreds of f–king auditions, and never gotten anything. I’ve been auditioning since I was 14. I’m really just starting my career.”

And what a way to kickstart a successful career — playing one of the most famous villains in Disney!

“I used to play The Little Mermaid all the time on the beach,” she told Variety Radio Online at the movie’s May 2023 London premiere. “It’s timeless. It relates to everyone, really. I think everyone can relate to feeling a little displaced and wanting more at some point in their life.”

Who Does Jessica Alexander Play In ‘The Little Mermaid’?

The English actress plays Vanessa, Ursula the sea witch’s human disguise while on land. In the original animated movie and the live-action film, Vanessa attempts to trick Prince Eric into marrying her.

Jessica explained that in order to prepare for the Disney classic role, she wanted to put her own spin on the character.

“I kind of just went ‘go big or go home’ with a character like this and just hope that it lands, basically,” she noted to Variety, revealing that the crew let her have “free rein of this character.”

As for what fans can expect exactly from her version of the character: “A lot of screaming, ferocity, a little bit of a cat fight with Ariel herself,” she told HSN.

She continued: “I think I’m going to develop a reputation for being a screamer, because in all my projects I’m just screaming and being monstrous! The songs are amazing. And the costumes are just unreal. I’m very excited for the world to see it.”

