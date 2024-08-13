After a dazzling 25-year career that has seen its fair share of Hollywood highs and lows, it’s no wonder that a Britney Spears biopic has been long anticipated. The Queen of Pop has captivated hearts around the globe with her unique blend of charisma, talent, and unforgettable moves. But, as many of us know, capturing that magic on screen isn’t exactly a walk in the park. Britney’s distinctive presence is so much more than just her voice or her look—it’s an entire phenomenon unto itself.

Luckily, the incredibly talented Jon M. Chu, director of hits like Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights and the upcoming adaptation of Wicked, is taking on the challenge of bringing Britney’s story to life. This exciting project will be based on Britney’s bestselling 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, and will be produced by Marc Platt.

Given Britney’s iconic status, finding the right actress to portray her on screen is no small feat. The internet has been abuzz with speculation and fantasy casting ever since Universal Pictures it secured the rights to the Britney’s bestselling 2023 memoir The Woman in Me in August 2024.

“Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned,” Britney wrote in a post on X after the announcement.

Fans and industry insiders alike are throwing around names like Sabrina Carpenter, Millie Bobby Brown, Olivia Holt, Addison Rae, Sydney Sweeney, among so many others. Each of these stars has their own unique flair, but there’s also a buzz about the possibility of casting a “complete unknown” who might bring a fresh and unexpected take to the role.

💖 So, who do you think would be the best fit to embody the pop legend’s spirit and story? We want to hear from YOU! Dive into our fun poll below and cast your vote for the actress you believe should step into Britney’s glittering shoes.

Loading…

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.