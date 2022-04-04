Music’s biggest night was full of star-studded guests, but a few celebs skipped out on the occasion.

Ariana Grande, for one, was nominated but didn’t appear at the ceremony on Sunday, April 3. Ahead of the show, the songstress took to Instagram and looked back at the making of her October 2020 album Positions, for which she was nominated.

“Some Positions memories to celebrate Grammy day,” she captioned the series of photos and videos. “Reflecting on an incredible process with so many creatives that I love and respect so deeply. I love this album so. It’s an honor to be recognized today alongside so many brilliant musicians and human beings that I love. To have each other, to have the gifts that we have, to share and feel heard … is not something to take for granted, we’ve already won.”

Although she didn’t confirm that she wouldn’t be walking the red carpet, Ariana concluded her post, writing, “Have a beautiful time, I am celebrating all of you there today!” This line led fans to speculate that the “Thank U, Next” musician wouldn’t be walking the red carpet — and they were right.

Selena Gomez also nabbed her first-ever Grammys nomination at the 2022 ceremony, but she also didn’t make an appearance. Fans were shocked since she has already walked the SAG Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards red carpets this year.

Although the Only Murders in the Building star didn’t reveal why she decided to skip the ceremony, she did promote her new Wondermind newsletter on Instagram on Monday, April 4.

“Subscribe at the link in my bio to read the first issue where I open up about my own mental health journey,” she shared. “Let’s democratize and destigmatize mental fitness together!”

Despite the absence of some major stars, the Grammys were full of major celebs, including Olivia Rodrigo, who went home with three awards: Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

‘”Thank you so much to the Recording Academy. This is my biggest dream come true,” she told the crowd before thanking specific people on her team. “Thank you to everyone at Interscope, especially John Janick, for believing in me and my songwriting before anything else.”

She also thanked her songwriting partner Dan Nigro, whom she collaborated with for all of SOUR. “Dan, you are the best friend, collaborator and person I could ever ask for, so this is all because of you, so thank you,” Olivia gushed.

Scroll through our gallery to see which stars didn’t make it to the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.