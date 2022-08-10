It’s over. TikTok stars Avery Cyrus and Soph Mosca announced their decision to break up on their respective Instagram Stories after over two years of dating. The longtime couple has gained a loyal fanbase after sharing their lives and love story on the social media platform, so fans were devastated to learn the two have called it quits. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about the breakup so far.

Why Did TikTokers Avery Cyrus and Soph Mosca Split?

Soph was the first to confirm the news of the split on her Instagram Stories on August 3, 2022. “To my friends and followers: I wanted to let everyone know that Avery and I have decided to take a break from our relationship,” she wrote in a Notes statement. “We both just want to focus on ourselves right now and I’m hopeful that one day we may find our way back to each other. I still love her very much. I’d ask you to please respect our space as we heal and move forward. Love, Soph.”

For her part, Avery wrote, “Hey guys, just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your continuous support for me and Soph as we go through this rough time. If you have not heard yet, Soph and I have decided to break up. I ask that you please respect us and our feelings. I love y’all so much.”

How Long Were Avery Cyrus and Soph Mosca Together?

Avery recorded a YouTube video on July 11, 2020, shortly after Soph asked her to be her girlfriend. “I asked her to be my girlfriend,” Soph said in the video. “And I said yes!” Avery commented back while smiling. Since going official with their romance, Avery and Soph have documented all of the highlights of their relationship on YouTube and TikTok. In June 2022, Soph even teased an engagement in their future.

“OK but like how many more years until there’s a ring included in this duet chain,” Soph captioned a TikTok of her and Avery over the years.

Who Are Avery Cyrus and Soph Mosca Dating Now?

While the breakup is still fresh, the two are seemingly single and taking time apart. However, Avery is raising eyebrows after spending a lot of time with JoJo Siwa since the split, going to Disney together and recording “best friend” TikToks of them goofing around. “Am I the only one shipping them?” one user wrote, while a second echoed the comment, adding, “Why did this give off more than a friendship relationship.” Neither party has commented on the relationship rumors.

Reps for JoJo and Avery did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

